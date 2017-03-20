18-year-old shot in the jaw at concert shooting in Portland

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A night of fun turned deadly at a concert in the Portland neighborhood. Early Sunday, six people were shot inside the Tim Faulkner Gallery, located at 15th Street and Portland Avenue.

One of them, Savannah Walker, 20, a UofL student, was killed.



The five other victims were sent to the hospital with varying injuries. One of them, Quinisha Smith, was shot in the jaw.

Smith’s family said she is going to recover and be alright but they want answers.



“We stand in front of these cameras and we ask for help all the time and nothing is changing it is getting worse,” Smith’s aunt, Michelle Seabrook, said.

Seabrook said she is frustrated by the gun violence that has struck her family.

Smith's family wants to know why Smith and Walker were allowed inside the 21 and up concert.



“It was a 21-year-old event where, why weren’t they checking ID. Where was your security? Is money that important that you are going to open side doors and let people in and not secure everybody,” Seabrook said.



The event was presented by promoter FAO Entertainment.



“Because you had an event you didn't provide proper security and didn't do proper security that makes you responsible as well,” Seabrook said.

WATCH: Andreina Centlivre’s report

Seabrook said her niece was not supposed to be inside the venue but because she was her life is now changed forever.



“What hurts me is that my niece has said to me is being afraid to sleep because she doesn't know if she is going to wake up. She got shot in the face she got to live with this,” Seabrook said.



WAVE 3 News contacted the owner of the Tim Faulkner Gallery and FAO Entertainment to ask about the underage guest but as of Monday evening our calls had not been returned.



