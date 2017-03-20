Corrections FOP leaders raise concerns about safety inside LMDC

Safety issues have caused the Corrections FOP President to file grievances against Metro Corrections. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Things have reached a boiling point with the president of the union representing Metro Corrections officers.

Tracy Dotson, Corrections FOP President, said he is filing grievances against Metro Corrections because of ongoing safety and security issues.

There are a number of issues regarding safety and security relating to cameras, radios, intercoms and malfunctioning doors at Metro Corrections that put officers and the inmates at risk Dotson said.

He said he's brought up the issues with no answer from Corrections officials.

"We need either the department or the mayor to step up and take are of the small things for us so we can handle the big things," Dotson said.

Dotson said he submitted a three-page notice on February 27th that also included problems regarding vacancies, recruitment and retention.

WAVE 3 reached out to Metro Corrections and but has not received a response.

