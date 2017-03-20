Bullitt County death ruled homicide

The death was reported at a home on Creek View Court around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Shepherdsville, KY (WAVE) - The death of Bullitt County man has been ruled a homicide.

Kentucky State Police were called to the Creekview Court area in Shepherdsville on Friday afternoon.

The body of 54-year-old Thai Lee was found at a home there.

After an autopsy, investigators determined Lee was murdered.

Other details are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call KSP.

