Man charged in death of 3-year-old backs out of plea deal

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - One of the two people charged in the death of a 3-year-old has backed out of a plea agreement.

Joseph Manske, who is charged in the 2015 death of Alexis Arensman, signed a plea agreement on Friday that would have sent him to prison for 35 years.

Prior to a hearing this morning, Manske withdrew that guilty plea saying he had nothing to do with Alexis' death.

Alexis' mother, Cynthia Weigleb, is also charged in her death.

