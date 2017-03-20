On board the 'Trump Party Bus'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Young Professionals for Trump traveled in style by renting a party bus to see President Donald Trump speak at Freedom Hall on Monday.

The organization campaigned for Donald Trump nonstop in the Bluegrass State, even before he was the Republican nominee for president.



“He always said he come back if he won if he won the state and he's back. He kept his promise,” Zachary Badgett said.



The group started off at TK’s Pub in Fern Creek before they pulled into the Kentucky Exposition Center to hand out bumper stickers and meet fellow Trump supporters.

Thomas Camilli, 13, said it was his first time getting a glimpse of a Commander-in-Chief.



“My first time getting to see the president so that's really cool,” Thomas said. “As a young person I think he'll strengthen our national security, he'll do great for our economy and he has the best interest in mind for our country.”



“I am a die-hard Trump supporter I've been behind him from the beginning,” Thomas’ father, Tony Camilli, said.



The group has plans to end the night with an after party.

