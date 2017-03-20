1500 protesters welcome President Trump

Hundreds of protesters greeted Donald Trump outside Freedom Hall during his first presidential visit to Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Air Force One flew right over hundreds of protestors chanting Monday afternoon; then came the boos.

That was the scene waiting for President Donald Trump right outside of Freedom Hall. More than 1500 people showed up according to organizers.

But among the posters and the loud chants, there was another group of people wanting their younger voices heard.

"People have the power and not just the government," 10-year-old Zander Brill, a Trump supporter, told us.

He was one of the several children in the crowd, soaking up the experience.

"I think presidents should make the world better," 8-year-old Rhodi McNamara said.

Some of these young kids already have strong opinions.

"It used to not be that big of a deal to me but when I realized how much this can affect our country, I realized, whoa, I have to start getting involved," Dylan Ciaciotti told us. Ciaciotti chose to see President Trump as his present for his 16th birthday.

"His decisions affect our world too, so we need to know what's happening and hold him accountable," another teen, Max Fischer said while holding his protest sign.

The crowd grew as 7:30 rolled around when the President was scheduled to speak.The crowd then marched to the doors of Freedom Hall and continued chanting.

The protests remained peaceful throughout the evening.

