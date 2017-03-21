March 20, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

March 20, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Connect

Virtual Dementia Tour 

Thursday, 10am-3pm 
Wesley Manor Retirement Community 
5012 East Manslick Road
Participants wear special goggles, earphones, gloves, shoe inserts that simulate what it's like to have dementia
Call (502) 969-3277 or visit wesman.org to reserve virtual tour time slots

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly