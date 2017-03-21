Study: fruits and vegetables linked to lower stress levels

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fighting your way through the aisles, and waiting in long lines at the grocery store is stressful enough, but experts say loading up on fruits and vegetables while you’re there, may help lower your stress level.



An Australian study followed more than 60,000 adults and found people who ate three to four servings of vegetables every day had a 12-percent lower risk of stress and anxiety, compared to someone who just ate one serving. Those who ate five to seven servings a day had a 23-percent lower risk of feeling overwhelmed.

>> More Health News from WAVE3.com



Doctors say to stick to green leafy veggies, like spinach, because they're rich in folate, which helps your body produce chemicals that regulate your mood, including serotonin and dopamine.



Eating foods high in folate is also linked to a lower risk of depression. Avocado and blueberries also contain health-boosting nutrients that researchers found reduce stress.

Researchers from the study, also say women saw more benefits and lower stress levels from eating the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables, compared to men.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.