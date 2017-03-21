Police: Woman held at knifepoint at IN home

NEW WASHINGTON, IN (WAVE) - A Clark County man is facing felony charges after holding a woman at knifepoint, according to police.

Indiana State Police said a man called 911 about 11:45 a.m. Monday to report that his co-worker was being held against her will and threatened at knifepoint at a home in New Washington. The caller told a dispatcher the victim had contacted him to say she could not make it to work because she was told she would be stabbed if she tried to leave the home or call police.

>> MUGSHOTS: March 2017 Roundup

The co-worker immediately called 911 and advised Indiana State Police of the situation. He also provided a general location of the suspect's home, but he was unable to offer a specific address or the suspect's name.

About 1:30 p.m., law enforcement officers located a car in the 6300 block of New Washington - Bethlehem Road that the victim was believed to have driven there.

After a short period of surveillance, officers surrounded the house and knocked on the front door. The victim then ran from the house to awaiting officers.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Chainsaw used to threaten people at IN gas station

+ Father of shooting victim: 'Hug your kids tonight'

+ LMPD officer arrest on domestic violence charge

The suspect, Marcus Andrew Buba, 27, exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation led officers to charge Buba with criminal confinement and felony intimidation.

He was taken to the Clark County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.