More discovery to be filed in murder case of 19 year-old-woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man arrested on a murder charge after a high-speed police chase on Interstate 65 was in court with a new attorney.



Lamontrez Deshawn Jackson, 24, is charged with murdering Mariah Wilson, 19. According to the warrant, on Sept. 12, Jackson was with Wilson when he went to rob Anthony Harris at his home in the 300 block of South Clay Street.



Louisville Metro police said Harris and Wilson got into an argument and Harris fired a gun twice, hitting her once in the head. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris was arrested two days later and charged with murder.

The warrant states Jackson is charged with Wilson's murder because he "disregarded a substantial and unjustifiable risk that someone could get killed."



In addition to murder, Jackson was charged with robbery and persistent felony offender.



In November 2016, police say Jackson was the passenger in a stolen Chevy Tahoe in Bowling Green. Police chased Jackson and the driver, David A. Williamson, 19, through several counties along I-65. A tire deflation device caused the Tahoe to stop near mile marker 93, in Elizabethtown. Police say Jackson and Williamson then ran and were taken into custody shortly after.

This incident increased Jackson's list of charges, adding wanton endangerment of a police officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police in a vehicle, fleeing or evading police on foot, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving stolen property and tampering with physical evidence.



On Tuesday, the Commonwealth said a portion of the discovery for the case has been filed. However, the prosecutor said there is more to come, including lab results. Another pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 22.



Williamson, the alleged driver of the stolen Tahoe, was charged with speeding, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police on foot, reckless driving, improper lane usage, failure to wear seatbelt, receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, following another vehicle too closely, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. He lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

