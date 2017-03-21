Copy-Baby born with 4 legs has successful removal surgery

CHICAGO (RNN) - A baby born with two additional legs and feet, as well as other body parts attached, had a successful surgery and is expected to live a normal life, doctors from Advocate Children's Hospital said Tuesday.

The lifesaving surgery for Dominique, a 10-month-old child from Ivory Coast, Africa, was needed to remove a "parasitic twin," according to one of the doctors who spoke.

"It was as if the twin from the waist down had been attached to the back of Dominique's neck," the doctor said. "There was a pelvis, a bladder and functional legs that moved and feet coming out of the back of Dominique's neck."

Dominique, who had the surgery more than a month ago, was introduced by her U.S. host family. She waved to the crowd of reporters and onlookers.

