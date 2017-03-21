RECAP: Video, photos, articles from Monday's Trump visit

Donald Trump spoke to thousands at Louisville's Freedom Hall on March 20. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President Donald Trump made his first visit to Louisville since he was elected in November.

Trump addressed thousands at Freedom Hall on Monday evening, many of whom lined up outside the arena early Monday morning.

The Commander-In-Chief riffed on a wide range of topics, most notably healthcare. He also made a couple of lighthearted comments about UofL's basketball team, which was upset in the second round of the NCAA Tournament just the day before.

Gov. Matt Bevin and Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also spoke at the event.

Check out the links below in case you missed any of the coverage.

+ Watch the full speech

+ View photos from the event

+ Trump gives one-on-one interview with WAVE sister station, Cincinnati's WXIX

+ On board the 'Trump Party Bus'

+ Protesters turn out for Trump visit

+ Trump rips NFL's Kaepernick at Louisville rally

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.