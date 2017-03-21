Report: Mother's boyfriend takes plea deal in death of 3-year-old IN girl

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A man who backed out of a plea agreement Monday in the death of a 3-year-old girl reversed his decision Tuesday and accepted the deal, which could send him to prison for 35 years, News and Tribune reporter Aprile Rickert tweeted.

Joseph Manske has accepted a plea agreement in the 2015 death of Alexis Arnesman — Aprile Rickert (@Aperoll27) March 21, 2017

Joseph Manske is charged in the unnatural death of Alexis Arensman. He is the boyfriend of the girl's mother, Cynthia Weigleb, who also is charged in the case.

Court documents show Weigleb told investigators Manske, her boyfriend and former brother-in-law, beat Alexis and the girl's then-4-year-old sister Bethannie in a back bedroom as punishment for not eating. Weigleb said she had witnessed the abuse on other occasions.

Weigleb has been charged with child abuse in the past, but she was put on probation. She is scheduled to stand trial in this case beginning May 1.

