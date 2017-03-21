Report: Mother's boyfriend takes plea deal in death of 3-year-old IN girl

The man who was found dead in Shepherdsville last week was the owner of two donut shops.More >>
The man who was found dead in Shepherdsville last week was the owner of two donut shops.More >>
Joseph Manske backed out of the plea deal Monday, but he reversed his decision and accepted the deal Tuesday.More >>
Joseph Manske backed out of the plea deal Monday, but he reversed his decision and accepted the deal Tuesday.More >>
Lamontrez Deshawn Jackson, 24, is charged with murdering Mariah Wilson, 19, on Sept. 12, 2016.More >>
Lamontrez Deshawn Jackson, 24, is charged with murdering Mariah Wilson, 19, on Sept. 12, 2016.More >>
Trump addressed thousands at Freedom Hall on Monday evening, many of whom lined up outside the arena early Monday morning.More >>
Trump addressed thousands at Freedom Hall on Monday evening, many of whom lined up outside the arena early Monday morning.More >>
The ninth annual Survivors Parade will take place on Churchill Downs' historic racetrack at the 143rd Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5, 2017, the day before the Kentucky Derby.More >>
The ninth annual Survivors Parade will take place on Churchill Downs' historic racetrack at the 143rd Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5, 2017, the day before the Kentucky Derby.More >>