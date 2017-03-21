Bullitt Co. homicide victim owned donut shops in Louisville, Shelbyville

The death was reported at a home on Creek View Court around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The man who was found dead in Shepherdsville last week was the owner of two donut shops.

Thai Le, 54, owned two Donut Express locations, one on 3rd Street Road in Louisville and another on Midland Trail in Shelbyville, according to Kentucky State Police.

Le's death was ruled a homicide on Sunday, two days after he was found at a home on Creekview Court in Hebron Estates. Investigators have not said how he was killed.

Le was arrested in 2014 after a large drug seizure by the Bullitt County Drug Task Force.

KSP is looking into whether Le's homicide may be connected to the shooting of Donut King owner Simon Yeung in Mt. Washington. Yeung was shot in the head twice outside his shop on October 26. He survived the shooting, but continues his recovery and has not been able to return to his business. Police have not made any arrests in that case.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents should call KSP Post 4 at 270-766-5078.

