Anthem charges woman for health insurance for months after her death

Verna Cloud's bank account was charged by Anthem for health insurance for months after her death. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A major insurance company charged a woman for health insurance for months after she died.

"These are people's lives out here," Jeff McKinley, the woman's nephew said.

McKinely's aunt, Verna Cloud, died of lung cancer on December 10.

McKinley described his aunt as more like a mother to him.

"She was the best," McKinley said. "And I miss her greatly."

The days after Cloud's death were a blur for McKinley, who was in change of his aunt's estate. Ten days went by before he could call the insurance company, Anthem, to tell them Cloud had passed away.

McKinley offered to send in a copy of her death certificate. Anthem told him they found her obituary online and that was all the proof they needed to cancel her health care insurance.

Anthem promised to send a prorated refund for the week and a half of insurance past Cloud's death she had paid for. But the following month, McKinley opened his aunt's banking statement and found not only was there no refund, but Anthem had charged Cloud for another month of health care coverage.

"They said it was a glitch in the system," McKinley said. "They said they would take care of it. Once again, I would get a check within 30 days."

Another 30 days passed and the problem lived on.

"This is unbelievable," McKinley said.

Cloud was charged more than $600 for health care coverage after her death, even though McKinley called to tell Anthem she passed away, over and over again.

WAVE 3 News emailed Anthem's Indianapolis headquarters to get the health care giant to send back the family's money. We also wanted to find out why Anthem kept charging a dead woman for health care coverage.

Anthem wouldn't agree to an interview, citing federal privacy laws. But, spokesman Jeff Blunt did promise to resolve things. Days later, Jeff McKinley finally got Anthem to stop billing Verna Cloud for health insurance, and he got his aunt's money back too.

"Grieving should be enough. You shouldn't have to go through this," he said, his voice choking up. "You shouldn't have to go though this additional pain."

So how do you keep this from happening to you? Keep your eye on your billing statements, just like McKinley did.

Make sure there aren't any erroneous charges, whether it's for health care coverage you shouldn't be billed for or some other kind of charge.

Billing errors happen all the time, and it's up to you to catch them.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.