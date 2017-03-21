Baptist Health CEO out, two named as interim leaders

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The chief executive officer of Baptist Health has left the company and a search is underway for his replacement.

In a statement, Baptist Health announced that Steve Hanson would be leaving the organization, effective immediately. Hanson, 65, had been CEO since March 2013.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman charged for health insurance for months after her death

+ 1-ON-1 INTERVIEW: Trump talks jobs, healthcare, Twitter in Louisville

+ Baby born with 2 spines, 4 legs has successful removal surgery

"We appreciate Steve Hanson's contributions to Baptist Health over the past four years," said Allen Rudd, chairman of Baptist Health Board of Directors.

During the nationwide search for Hanson's replacement, two longtime Baptist Health employees will share leadership duties. Janet Norton, a 29-year employee, is currently Vice President and Chief Legal and Regulatory Affairs Officer, and Steve Oglesby, a 24-year employee, is the company's Chief Financial Officer.

No reason for Hanson's sudden departure was given.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

