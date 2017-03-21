Hardin Co. man accused of online solicitation of minor for sex

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man has been arrested on charges that he tried to lure a minor for sex.

According to investigators with the Cybercrimes Unit of the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, Timothy Walters, 50, posted ad online on March 20. An undercover officer responded to the ad and pretended to be a minor.

Walters send nude photos of himself and asked to meet up for sex, investigators said.

After his arrest around 6:30 p.m. the same day, investigators said Walters, an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, admitted to having the online sexual conversation and sending the photos.

Walters is being held on $10,000 bond at the Hardin County Detention Center.

In a statement, Susan Wright, a USPS spokeswoman, said "The criminal charges filed against this Postal Service employee are very concerning. We can state that this type of behavior by any postal employee will not be tolerated.

Wright said Walters is now on "emergency placement."

