Hardin Co. man accused of online solicitation of minor for sex

The chief executive officer of Baptist Health has left the company and a search is underway for his replacement. In a statement,More >>
The chief executive officer of Baptist Health has left the company and a search is underway for his replacement. In a statement,More >>
Franklin County police were called to Owentown Avenue on Monday after a man was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound.More >>
Franklin County police were called to Owentown Avenue on Monday after a man was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound.More >>
After the ad was posted online March 20, an undercover officer responded and pretended to be a minor.More >>
After the ad was posted online March 20, an undercover officer responded and pretended to be a minor.More >>
The president of the Corrections Fraternal Order of Police filed a dozen grievances against facility on Tuesday.More >>
The president of the Corrections Fraternal Order of Police filed a dozen grievances against facility on Tuesday.More >>
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter Eric Flack helped a man get a refund from Anthem after they charged his deceased aunt for health insurance for months.More >>
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter Eric Flack helped a man get a refund from Anthem after they charged his deceased aunt for health insurance for months.More >>