Corrections FOP president files 12 grievances against LMDC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The president of the Corrections Fraternal Order of Police filed a dozen grievances against facility on Tuesday.

Tracy Dotson is concerned about what he calls ongoing safety and security issues related to cameras, radios, intercoms and doors not working at Metro corrections He said the alleged problems are putting officers and inmates at risk.

Dotson has addressed the issues with corrections officials but said he hasn't gotten an answer.

WAVE 3 News obtained an internal document sent to Metro Corrections employees in 2014, that echoes the same concerns Dotson has.

"We need either the department or the mayor to step up and take are of the small things for us so we can handle he big things," Dotson said on Tuesday.

Dotson submitted a three-page notice on February 27 that also included problems regarding employment vacancies, recruitment and retention.

WAVE 3 News reached out to Metro Corrections; officials said they can't comment until the internal review is complete.

