Spice creates unique problems for EMS crews, police

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Spice, or synthetic marijuana, is marketed as a safe alternative to marijuana, but experts say that's not true.



Last month, three LMDC inmates overdosed on the drug, and EMS crews are seeing an increase in runs for it.



"You don't really know what you're getting into until you get there,” Major Ben Neal, who's been with EMS for more than a decade, said.



Heroin is still the most common drug EMS makes runs for, but spice is catching up.



"It's become more and more common,” Neal said.

It’s nothing new for police Sgt. Steve Healey, who heads the criminal investigation unit for LMPD’s 7th Division.



"It's a pretty big problem,” Healey said. "We've seen chemicals being used, such as lock deicer being sprayed on damiana leaf. We've seen formaldehyde."



Those chemicals lead to health issues that are equivalent to heroin use.



"They tell us that they're addicted, and the withdrawal symptoms are worse than heroin,” Healey said.

Healey said the drug is cheap and its chemical makeup constantly changes, both of which could account for any rise in popularity in halfway houses or jails.



“If you're getting urine tested, heroin is definitely going to show up,” Healey said. “Spice, probably not.”



The users of spice can also be more violent, which is another concern for EMS crews.

"They have no idea what's going on,” Neal said. “They don't have their wits about them and they become aggressive, so it's most certainly dangerous to encounter these patients."



Spice has another unique challenge - there's no good way to handle overdoses.



"You equate Narcan to being the magic pill for heroin,” Neal said. “There is no magic pill for spice."



One problem the two drugs share is that neither is going away any time soon.



"When you see someone that's just suffering, for lack of a better term, it does take a toll on you,” Neal said.



Healey said the latest spice trend is to use it in vaping form.

Anyone who finds spice being sold at gas stations or smoke shops should call LMPD.



