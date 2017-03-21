Art gallery shooting survivor: 'I didn't know where bullets were coming from'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Technical College student who has been outspoken about gun violence never thought she would be caught in the middle of it.



Tejianna Saxton, 21, said she was celebrating her cousin's birthday at the Tim Faulkner art gallery over the weekend. She was on stage during the event and said her gut was telling her something wasn't right moments before the shooting.



"We felt like the energy was nasty," Saxton said. "By the time we tried to get off stage, was too late. All of a sudden you heard bang bang bang we just got down to the ground."



Saxton said she hit the ground.



"I didn't know where bullets were coming from," Saxton said. "I know for a fact that they were hitting toward the stage."

RELATED STORIES

+ Father of shooting victim: 'Hug your kids tonight'

+ 18-year-old shot in the jaw at concert shooting in Portland

+ Community reacts to Portland shooting that injured 5, killed 1

+ UofL student killed at Tim Faulkner Art Gallery identified



Saxton said she was trampled by the people who were trying to get out of the venue. She said she suffered a concussion and bloody nose. She took to Facebook Live once she got home to share what happened to her.



Five others were shot. Savannah Walker, 20, who was a University of Louisville student, was killed. Saxton said she didn't know her.



"She seemed like she was a very great person," Saxton said. "She seemed like she had a positive energy about her. I never thought in my 21 years of living I would experience violence and somebody dying before my eyes. I could have been in Savannah's situation."



Saxton said there was security at the concert. She wants to continue being outspoken about anti violence. She moved to Louisville from Mayfield, Kentucky to study to become a nurse. She is currently a student at JCTC.

WATCH: Maira Ansari’s report



Community activist Christopher 2X said he is working with party promoters, facilitators, youth and music artists on ways to make these sort of events safer for the community.



Police said no arrests have been made in the case. They are still needing the communities help in this investigation.



A vigil is planned for Savannah Walker Wednesday at 8 p.m. at UofL's Grawemeyer Hall at The Thinker statue.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.