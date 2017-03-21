Man charged with murder following Frankfort shooting

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - An arrest has been made after a deadly shooting and police standoff.



Franklin County police were called to Owentown Avenue on Monday after a man was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Denton Bixler.

The gunman, who police identified as John Tabor, was found armed, hiding in a nearby backyard.

After a short standoff with police, Tabor was taken into custody.



Tabor is charged with murder.

