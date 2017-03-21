WAVE 3 News Editorial - March 21, 2017: JCC Threats

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Acts of hatred and intolerance must be condemned in Louisville and anywhere else in our country and nation.

The recent bomb threat at the Jewish Community Center in Louisville and threats at more than 100 other JCCs nationwide hits you in the gut. It is beyond disturbing and troubling to watch as these centers are evacuated following the threats. The anxiety level is certainly at a peak as folks worry about when a threat won't just be a threat.

We certainly hope the perpetrators are quickly brought to justice. We applaud the wide range of religious and community groups for the WeStandTogether Rally at the JCC that followed the threat.

The solidarity shown was heartwarming. Standing together for love, respect, and civil discourse certainly trumps the cowardly and shameful acts of those making these threats.

