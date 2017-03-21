Carrollton teen teaches love and acceptance on World Down Syndrome Day

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - A young man from Carrollton is being celebrated on World Down Syndrome Day for helping spread love and acceptance.

March 21 was chosen for the date to recognize Down Syndrome, as it represents the cell division that creates the 21st chromosome and causes Down Syndrome.

At Hometown Pizza in Carrollton, the motto is "Build Your Own Happiness."

Employee Damon Maines is doing just that as he serves up much more than pizza.

>> MORE UPLIFTING STORIES

"Damon always seems to know if you're not having a good day or something in your life is going on," Hometown Pizza General Manager Tracy Bishop said. "He'll come up and give you a hug and that just makes the whole day change."

Damon's smile and work ethic are contagious at the restaurant, and no task is too small for him.

"He'll do anything we ask," Bishop explained. "He'll fold boxes, he'll oil pans, he'll roll silverware, he'll do dishes."

Damon agreed, "I do all of it, yeah, all of it."

He wiped his brow and smiled, saying he was worn out from all the hard work he put in on World Down Syndrome Day.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Anthem charges woman for health insurance for months after her death

+ Baptist Health CEO out, two named as interim leaders

+ WAVE 3 News Editorial - March 21, 2017: JCC Threats

Customers love Damon's sense of humor, including Carrollton Mayor Robb Adams.

"He shows enthusiasm," Adams said. "He's always excited, always in a good mood, very lovable. Everybody knows Damon, and everybody loves Damon."

The former Freshman Carroll County High Homecoming Prince is just as popular at work with the ladies as he is at school. We asked if he had a lot of girlfriends at work.

"Yeah, a lot, a lot," Damon laughed.

>> VIDEO: Watch Connie Leonard's report

Hometown is like home for Damon. He and big brother Stephen have been eating there with their family since they were kids. Now, Damon is building a his career, and customers agree they are also benefiting.

They said he's teaching them that just because someone has a disability, doesn't mean they don't have ability.

Damon's mom and dad said, like everyone else, their son is just trying to find his way.

Bobby Maines believes, by providing jobs to people with disabilities, businesses like Hometown Pizza are making positive changes.

"You know, if a lot of people out there would give them more chances like Hometown is doing with him, it would be really great," Maines said.

"It means everything to Damon," his mother, April Smith, said. "He loves to go to school, and he loves to go to work."

Damon's parents said working makes him more interested in doing chores at home, like sweeping and doing laundry.

Hometown Pizza and two other Carroll County businesses have put Damon to work through a jobs program managed by his school.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.