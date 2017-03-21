Thunder Over Louisville leaves drivers with decisions when Clark Memorial Bridge closes

Drivers will have to make a decision when the Clark Memorial Bridge closes for Thunder Over Louisville - take the Sherman Minton for free or pay the tolls on the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's almost that time of year again. With Thunder Over Louisville happening on April 22, a big question may come to mind for drivers - How will we avoid tolls?



The Clark Memorial Bridge is always shut down several days before Thunder for pyrotechnic preparations. That leaves drivers with two options this year - crossing the Sherman Minton for free or finally opening up that RiverLink account for a discounted toll.



"The first year we opened here, I moved over here," Richard Heller, a chef at Rocky's Italian Bistro in Jeffersonville, said.

When Rocky's first opened, Heller lived in Indiana, but now he commutes from Kentucky every day.

"I'm born and raised in Louisville so I had to go back home," Heller explained. "I get off the expressway before I get to downtown and I'll just come down hill, second street and straight down second, across."

>> VIDEO: Watch Sharon Yoo's report

Heller said it takes him a couple of minutes to get to work from his home.



So come Thunder time, when the Clark Memorial bridge closes temporarily, Heller is left with a decision to make.



"Thursday of Thunder week, right after rush hour, it will stay closed until Sunday afternoon," Kentucky Derby Festival spokesperson Aimee Boyd said.



This leaves commuters with two options.



"There's plenty of infrastructure downtown to handle the traffic with the Sherman Minton bridge and the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges," KYTC's Andrea Clifford said.

At that time, the Sherman Minton will be the only free bridge left with no chance of RiverLink waiving tolls on the others.



"Tolls will be in place, so now's the time for drivers to think about that and plan and think," RiverLink spokesperson Mindy Peterson said. "Sherman Minton bridge, that might mean extra miles, extra time."



Heller said he'll pass on the I-65 Lincoln and Kennedy bridges if he can avoid it.



"I actually haven't gotten on the bridge up here since they put a toll on it," Heller said. "It's cheaper and just as easy to go across the Second Street bridge."



In about a month when his commuting path closes for Thunder, he said he too will take a break.



"To be honest, I'm probably going to put in for that day off," Heller said with a chuckle.



The official traffic plans from KDF and LMPD have not yet been announced. Drivers can expect to hear from them in the beginning of April.



