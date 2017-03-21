Overturned semi closes section of US 42 in Oldham County

The accident happened in the 6000 block of West Highway 42 just after 4 p.m. (Source: Oldham County EMA)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A section of US 42 in Oldham County will be closed for several hours due to an overturned semi.

The accident happened in the 6000 block of West Highway 42 just after 4 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted for drivers heading eastbound at KY 393 and at westbound traffic at Greenhaven Lane.

In a Facebook post, the Oldham County Emergency Management Agency said the closure could last up to five hours while the semi is removed and utilities damaged in the accident are repaired.

