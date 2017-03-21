Books given to elementary school students

Read to Succeed is a nationwide initiative aimed at putting new books in the hands of children across the country. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An event encouraging students to read was held at a Louisville elementary school Tuesday.

KPMG Louisville hosted a book fair at Rutherford Elementary as part of its Read to Succeed project.



Rutherford Elementary School principal Dr. Kenya Natsis said, "Our students here, we do not have a lot of resources in their home and so every year we decide on a strong, creative way that all of our students have books in their homes and books to take with them during the summer, and the fact that they have given us print rich, hard back books and books that they can read to help improve their literacy skills, this is such an outstanding and rewarding experience."



Along with KPMG, Metro Louisville United Way also distributed 600 new books to students at Rutherford Elementary.



The students also participated in group readings, coloring and other fun activities.

