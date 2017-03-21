Marine hopes sign shatters stereotypes

Students at Christian Academy of Louisville celebrated World Down Syndrome Day on Tuesday.More >>
Students at Christian Academy of Louisville celebrated World Down Syndrome Day on Tuesday.More >>
Mansoor Shams stood on Fourth Street Tuesday with a sign that read “I'm a Muslim and a U.S. Marine ask anything.”More >>
Mansoor Shams stood on Fourth Street Tuesday with a sign that read “I'm a Muslim and a U.S. Marine ask anything.”More >>
A Jefferson County Technical College student who has been outspoken about gun violence never thought she would be caught in the middle of it.More >>
A Jefferson County Technical College student who has been outspoken about gun violence never thought she would be caught in the middle of it.More >>
Drivers will have to make a decision when the Clark Memorial Bridge closes for Thunder Over Louisville - take the Sherman Minton for free or pay the tolls on the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges.More >>
Drivers will have to make a decision when the Clark Memorial Bridge closes for Thunder Over Louisville - take the Sherman Minton for free or pay the tolls on the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges.More >>
The ninth annual Survivors Parade will take place on Churchill Downs' historic racetrack at the 143rd Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5, 2017, the day before the Kentucky Derby.More >>
The ninth annual Survivors Parade will take place on Churchill Downs' historic racetrack at the 143rd Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5, 2017, the day before the Kentucky Derby.More >>