Marine hopes sign shatters stereotypes

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Mansoor Shams stood on Fourth Street Tuesday with a sign that read “I'm a Muslim and a U.S. Marine ask anything.” (Source: WAVE 3 News) Mansoor Shams stood on Fourth Street Tuesday with a sign that read “I'm a Muslim and a U.S. Marine ask anything.” (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  A Marine held a sign hoping to shatter stereotypes in downtown Louisville.

Mansoor Shams stood on Fourth Street Tuesday with a sign that read “I'm a Muslim and a U.S. Marine ask anything.”

Shams said he hopes his sign would get a conversation started.

“I’m here to win people's hearts, to have conversations. It’s not about what religion you are or what culture you belong to or what your background, to me it doesn't matter actually. To me, we're all Americans regardless of our faith,” he said.

Shams started a website that features stories from Muslim members of the Armed Services.

After spending some time downtown Tuesday, he took his message to students at the University of Louisville.

