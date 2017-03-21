Christian Academy of Louisville celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students at Christian Academy of Louisville celebrated World Down Syndrome Day on Tuesday.

Students at all four campuses purchased special t-shirts to support those who have Down Syndrome.

It's a cause that's especially important at CAL's Rock Creek Campus, home to the Providence Program, which is designed especially for students with down syndrome.

"They are included inside of all of our classrooms, from preschool all the way up to currently third grade," Rock Creek principal Krystal Marrow said. "And those students are able to take part and develop relationships and go through all the curriculum that's also customized to what they need."

Christian Academy of Louisville presented Down Syndrome of Louisville with a $3200 donation on Tuesday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Carrollton teen teaches love and acceptance on World Down Syndrome Day

+ Anthem charges woman for health insurance for months after her death

+ Baptist Health CEO out, two named as interim leaders

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.