Superintendent: JCPS salary study was ‘grossly overestimated’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A salary study concerning Jefferson County Public Schools was inaccurate by tens of millions of dollars, according to the district.

In a letter written by JCPS Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens she states the study, conducted by Management Advisory Group International, or MAG, claimed JCPS was paying some employees more than the maximum salary range, at a total of $52 million annually. After MAG was contacted by the JCPS officials, it was discovered the actual cost was between $10 to $14 million.

“To say that this district is outraged is an understatement. This study caused employees to feel undervalued and underappreciated. It also caused significant stress between employees at different levels. A $40 million mistake by MAG is unacceptable. MAG owes the district, its employees, this board and this community an apology,” Hargens wrote.

The study was conducted over a two year period and the results were given to the JCPS Board in May of 2016.

Hargens said MAG has taken full responsibility for the error.

