StepFest will put winning teams in Republic Bank Pegasus Parade

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The McFerran Preparatory Academy step team has been practicing in their school’s gymnasium for several months.



“When we talk in our steps, we're loud,” team captain Caviyah Peterson said. “We pick up our feet.”



Peterson’s coach, An’tae Dickerson, is preparing the team for the first ever Kentucky Derby Festival Metro Parks and Recreation StepFest competition. Division winners earn a cash prize and will be featured in the 2017 Republic Bank Pegasus Parade.



“Louisville thrives off the Pegasus Parade,” StepFest coordinator Laneisha Beasley said. “To see your child or a young adult marching down the parade in any kind of way whether they're skating, dancing, stepping or they're representing any kind of club, you just get excited.”



StepFest is following a controversial year for the Pegasus Parade when dance and step teams were upset they weren't allowed to participate. KDF said the applications were denied because some teams didn't follow the rules.

“McFerran started this year so luckily last year we didn't get the wind of that,” Dickerson said. “I think this a perfect opportunity to get step teams and let them know that this is a way for you to get into the parade.”



Dickerson’s team plans to make it to the parade by showing off their precision, energy and facials full of attitude for the judges.



“We know we're going to be a winner,” assistant team captain Jamia Brown said.

StepFest will be March 25 at 1 p.m. at Manual High School. Participation is free and teams can register up until the date of the competition. There's an elementary, middle, high and community category.



The event is $3 for children 12 and under and $5 for adults.



