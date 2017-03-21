JCPS Board approves 2017 graduation dates - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JCPS Board approves 2017 graduation dates

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Public School Board approved graduation dates for the district’s high schools on Tuesday evening.

Below is the list of scheduled graduation dates:

Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Doss – Broadbent Arena at 5 p.m.
DuPont Manual – Freedom Hall at 8 p.m.
Eastern – Freedom Hall at 5 p.m.
Iroquois – Iroquois Amphitheater at 5 p.m.
Jefferson County High – Durrett Auditorium at 4 p.m.
Jeffersontown – Broadbent Arena at 8 p.m.
Phoenix – Durrett Auditorium at 7 p.m.
Waggener – East/South Hall KEC at 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 25, 2017
Atherton – Freedom Hall at 3 p.m.
Ballard – Freedom Hall at 9 a.m.
Brown – Brown School at 12 p.m.
Central – Broadbent Arena at 3 p.m.
Liberty – Durrett Auditorium at 12 p.m.
Moore – East/South Hall KEC at 9 a.m.
Pleasure Ridge Park – Freedom Hall at 12 p.m.
Seneca – Freedom Hall at 3 p.m.
Shawnee – Durrett Auditorium at 9 a.m.
Southern – Broadbent Arena at 12 p.m.
Valley – Broadbent Arena at 7 p.m.
Western – Broadbent Arena at 9 a.m.

Friday, May 26, 2017
Butler – Freedom Hall at 12 p.m.
Fairdale – Broadbent Arena at 12 p.m.
Fern Creek – Broadbent Arena at 9 a.m.
Male – Freedom Hall at 9 a.m.

