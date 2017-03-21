JCPS Board approves 2017 graduation dates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Public School Board approved graduation dates for the district’s high schools on Tuesday evening.

Below is the list of scheduled graduation dates:

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Doss – Broadbent Arena at 5 p.m.

DuPont Manual – Freedom Hall at 8 p.m.

Eastern – Freedom Hall at 5 p.m.

Iroquois – Iroquois Amphitheater at 5 p.m.

Jefferson County High – Durrett Auditorium at 4 p.m.

Jeffersontown – Broadbent Arena at 8 p.m.

Phoenix – Durrett Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Waggener – East/South Hall KEC at 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Atherton – Freedom Hall at 3 p.m.

Ballard – Freedom Hall at 9 a.m.

Brown – Brown School at 12 p.m.

Central – Broadbent Arena at 3 p.m.

Liberty – Durrett Auditorium at 12 p.m.

Moore – East/South Hall KEC at 9 a.m.

Pleasure Ridge Park – Freedom Hall at 12 p.m.

Seneca – Freedom Hall at 3 p.m.

Shawnee – Durrett Auditorium at 9 a.m.

Southern – Broadbent Arena at 12 p.m.

Valley – Broadbent Arena at 7 p.m.

Western – Broadbent Arena at 9 a.m.

Friday, May 26, 2017

Butler – Freedom Hall at 12 p.m.

Fairdale – Broadbent Arena at 12 p.m.

Fern Creek – Broadbent Arena at 9 a.m.

Male – Freedom Hall at 9 a.m.

