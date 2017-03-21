Competition to design hotel room of the future opens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What do you imagine for the hotel room of the future? That was the question asked at Tuesday’s GE Appliance's FirstBuild event at Hotel 21 C Museum Hotels.



The group has already come up with a special ice maker and cooktop. Now, they are launching a competition for the design of the hotel room of the future.



FirstBuild director Larry Portaro said, “What can we do in hotel room to help with memorable experience. Also make it more familiar yet unique?”



21C Museum Hotels president Craig Greenberg added, "We will take the best ideas and turn those into reality at 21C Museum Hotels.”



They said the hotel rooms haven't changed much in the last several decades.



Entries for the challenge are being accepted now through April 2 on FirstBuild's website. For more information or to enter, click here.

