Tina Bennett chosen as new Clarksville Community School Corp. superintendent

BY JOHN BOYLE

News and Tribune

CLARKSVILLE, IN (News and Tribune) - Tina Bennett has been chosen as the new superintendent of Clarksville Community School Corp.

At a special meeting Tuesday evening, board members approved Bennett in a unanimous vote.

Also approved was Bennett's contract, which stipulates a term that begins April 3, 2017, and ends June 30, 2020.

A point of contention during last week's public discussion of the contract was the window that gave the new superintendent until the end of 2017 to obtain a superintendent's license.

Though Bennett is currently unlicensed, board president Bill Wilson said he expects her to have a temporary license by Wednesday.

"She will have the temporary license tomorrow," Wilson said. "Before her first day, she will have that."

The next step is obtaining an official license, which Bennett hopes to have by August.

Bennett previously served as Clarksville High School's principal from 2006 to 2009. In March of 2009, she left her position to join her family in Indianapolis after her husband, Tony Bennett, was elected Indiana's superintendent of public instruction.

Bennett said that the experiences she had while away from Clarksville have given her a better understanding of the inner-workings of school systems.

"Any time you leave a community and come back, your perspective is different," Bennett said. "I absolutely loved Clarksville when I was here. Having experiences in other states and other types of school systems, I have much more of a keen focus on all of the great things that are happening."

Bennett added that she is excited to take that new knowledge to improve CCSC while also maintaining the community's traditions and history.

"I really believe that Clarksville is just a jewel," Bennett said. "I don't believe that enough people know what is actually happening here at Clarksville. That is a major emphasis."

Wilson said that because of Bennett's increased awareness of the public education system, he believes she was the best overall candidate for the position.

"To begin with, she was a very good candidate," Wilson said. "She has grown tremendously. She has so much knowledge of all types of systems. She had some great ideas that she presented to us. She was way above and beyond the best."

This was the first high-profile decision during the new terms of board members Lynn Wilson and Jim Payne.

"When we came on the board, they had already voted to not renew the contract," Payne said. The biggest thing for us was to get the right person in. I'm ecstatic with the choice."

Lynn Wilson echoed Payne's excitement and said she is looking forward to working with Bennett.

"We were unanimous," Wilson said. "We have not had one dissenting thought. She totally amazed us with her energy, her ideas and all of her experiences that she can bring to this job. It is totally amazing. We feel like she can bring back some of the things that have been missing and work with the teachers as well as the administrators and kids."

According to board members, one of the things that set Bennett apart was her presentation of a plan for her first 100 days.

In that plan, Bennett outlined what she called a "listening tour."

"The first thing I want to do is listen," Bennett said. "I want to listen to the teachers, and I want to listen community members. I want to get a really good sense of things that maybe I don't see that are going exceptionally well. You don't want to go in and start changing all kinds of things if they're going well. But I also want to hear where the gaps are and where we have areas that need improvement. I want to work alongside the building administration, the teachers, the school board and the community members to develop a strategic plan on how we fill those gaps."

Bennett said listening is critical to the position and hopes to bring more community members into discussions concerning school matters.

"I want to re-engage some of the community members that may be stagnant right now," Bennett said. "I want to continue to engage the ones that are. I want to create partnerships with businesses. I want to re-acclimate. I want to listen. That is just critical. Unless we all fully understand and agree on what the issues are, then it's hard to move forward. It's critical that this entire community unite and together plan the next steps."