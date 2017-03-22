Injury accidents block lanes on I-65N at Watterson Expressway, Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are at the scene of to two injury accidents that have blocked lanes on northbound Interstate 65 south of downtown Louisville.

One of the crashes involves two vehicles at I-65 North near Outer Loop. A MetroSafe supervisor said at least one injury was reported. The crash happened about 7:15 a.m.

A five-vehicle crash was reported at 6:45 a.m. on I-65 North at the Watterson Expressway/I-264. Injuries were reported in that crash, as well.

A third accident was reported on the westbound I-264 ramp to I-65 South. The MetroSafe supervisor said the driver of a minivan hit a light pole. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in that crash.



