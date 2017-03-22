WATCH LIVE @ 1pm: Indiana State Police on daycare worker charged - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 1pm: Indiana State Police on daycare worker charged with child molestation

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: A Madison, Indiana man who is employed at a daycare center has been arrested on multiple counts of child molestation. At 1 p.m., Indiana State Police talk about the arrest. You can watch the news conference as it happens by clicking on our WAVE 3 News Live Stream. To watch, just choose the appropriate link:

