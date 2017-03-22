NASA Kentucky visits Central High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A special visit from Frankfort gr anted middle and high school students in Jefferson County Public Schools an opportunity to get a head start in what could be an engineering career.



Students from University of Louisville's Speed School visited Central High School, giving high schoolers and students from Mezyeek Middle School demonstrations with rockets and robots. The goal is to encourage students to look into course’s early on in school that will prepare them for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) before they get to college.

Kentucky's Lieutenant Governor, Jenean Hampton, shared her early dreams of engineering and why it's important for students to start thinking ahead.



"Take as much physics, take as much calculus, as much advanced math as you can stomach. Take something you think you're going to hate even if it's not STEM-related," Hampton said. "Take it anyway because you never know where that is going to lead."



UofL's Interim President Greg Postel and JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens also spoke, along with the Director of NASA Kentucky.



Two students were drawn from a raffle to experience a week of summer camp at UofL's Speed School.



