Calipari, Stoops contracts extended at UK by 2 years each

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The head coaches of the University of Kentucky men's basketball and football teams have agreed to two-year extensions to their respective contracts, UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced Wednesday.

The amendment to Calipari's deal extends his contract from March 20, 2022 to March 30, 2024. His total guaranteed compensation, including base salary, media/endorsement payments and retention bonuses, will be $8 million for the amended term. The total guaranteed compensation will increase to $7.75 million for the 2017=18 season and $8 million each season thereafter.

“John has achieved consistent championship-level performance at Kentucky,” Barnhart said. “No one in America is better suited for everything that comes with being the coach here. Not only has he attained incredible success on the court, he is also a leader in our community and in college basketball. We have been blessed to have him and Ellen here for the last eight years, and we are blessed they will continue to call Kentucky home.”

MORE UK COVERAGE

+ Survey: Who is UK's best basketball player ever?

+ Survey: Who is UK's best football player ever?

Under Calipari's leadership, the Wildcats will make their sixth appearance in the Sweet 16 Friday against UCLA.

“The last eight years at the University of Kentucky have been a terrific ride,” Calipari said. “This extension shows our full commitment to each other. I believe this school is the gold standard and I’m so thankful and blessed that this university has given me this opportunity at this point in my career.”

The amendment to Stoops' contract extends his deal from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2022. His contract provides for total guaranteed compensation of $3.5 million for this year. The total increases $250,000 for each successive year, including the two years added to his contract.

“The last four years have been a grind for Mark and his staff, but he has never wavered in his commitment to building Kentucky football into a consistent winner,” Barnhart said. “While the work isn’t close to finished, we believe Mark is the coach to take us there. We are thankful to Mark and Chantel for all they have done to this point, and we look forward to our program’s bright future under his leadership.”

Stoops finished his fourth season as UK's head football coach in December.

“I want to thank Dr. (Eli) Capilouto, Mitch Barnhart and the Board of Trustees for their continued support,” Stoops said. “When we came here, doing a rebuild in a challenging situation, I said that full support from everyone involved was imperative and we have always received that. We needed great commitment, we’ve had great commitment and we’re continuing to get great commitment.”

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.