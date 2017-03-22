Former Bullitt County chief deputy indicted

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who was formerly second in command of the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has been indicted by a grand jury.

The indictment charges John Cottrell with two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. In both cases, Cottrell was in possession of a Bullitt County Sheriff's Office identification card which contained the name of a woman.

The incidents happened on or around June 10, 2014 and March 3, 2015, according to the indictment, and was done "with knowledge that an instrument was forged and with intent to defraud or deceive or injure another..."

Cottrell was fired in October 2016 by former sheriff Dave Greenwell for being absent without leave. The letter notifying Cottrell of his firing did not say when or for how long he was accused of missing his scheduled work shifts.

In January, Cottrell filed a suit against Greenwell and Bullitt County Judge-Executive Melanie Roberts claiming violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act and Kentucky's whistleblower law.

Cottrell said he was investigating "serious criminal activity" involving Greenwell.

