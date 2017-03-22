Report: UofL star Donovan Mitchell declares for NBA Draft, but won't hire agent

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL basketball star Donovan Mitchell will declare for the NBA Draft, according to a report.

>> DOWNLOAD OUR APPS: News App | Weather App

ESPN's Jeff Goodman confirmed Wednesday that the first-team All-ACC guard will not hire an agent, meaning Mitchell can change his decision if he doesn't like his draft projections.

"I talked to Coach (Rick) Pitino and he felt like it was the right decision, also," Mitchell told Goodman. "Whether or not I leave or not, I can improve."

Pitino said on local radio Tuesday that he'll help Mitchell assess his future and added that Mitchell might choose to return to UofL if he doesn't like the feedback he gets from NBA scouts.

"It's my dream to play in the NBA," he told Goodman. "But I want to make sure it's the right decision. There's no downside to doing this, and I want to see where I'm at."

Mitchell, who has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining, led UofL to a 25-9 overall record and fourth-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Cards' season ended Sunday in a second-round loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament.

Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season, and had a boatload of highlight-reel dunks in his two years as a Cardinal.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.