Company blames JCPS for $40 million salary study mistake

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A controversial salary study released in 2016 had a $36 million error, according to Jefferson County Public Schools.



The district blames the company that prepared the report, Management Advisory Group, or MAG, but emails show the company claims it did its job.



The school district paid MAG $192,000 to prepare the study. It came in the wake of a state audit that showed JCPS was overpaying.



The MAG study had similar findings and was highly controversial.



At a school board meeting Tuesday night, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens revealed the error, which was discovered by the district’s CFO.



“It's a huge impact because this is about the lives of our employees,” Hargens said Wednesday.

Specifically, the error said non-teacher employees were paid $50 million above comparable markets. In fact, the number is around $14 million.



"I've seen the tears in their eyes, and I've seen great anxiety so for me that is a huge problem for our employees,” Hargens said. "The whole driver behind this is fairness to our employees. We want competitive salaries."



An email from a MAG attorney to JCPS on Feb. 22 revealed what happened.



The letter said the study prepared for JCPS was all accurate.



“The salary cost calculations in all of MAG’s official deliverables under the Purchase Order are accurate and correct,” the letter read. “It is important to note as well that MAG has never, in its contractual deliverables, complimentary reports or public statements, used the term, ‘overpaid.’”



The letter goes on to say that in addition to the study, JCPS requested two more complimentary data reports in different formats. One of those reports had the error, and the letter said the numbers were only for internal use and not for any action.



The letter continues that the company never made any suggestions for salaries, “other than to make the positive equity adjustments for employees below the proposed range minimum.”



"I really know the hurt and the anxiety that this has caused to our employees and to me this is a people issue,” Hargens said. “I'm grateful that we have the correct information but terribly disturbed and outraged at the human cost."



It's still unclear if the district will attempt to sue MAG. Hargens said they are exploring their options.



