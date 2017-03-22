Carroll County sheriff arrested

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested the sheriff of Carroll County.

Jamie Kinman is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a controlled substance. The arrest was made by the KSP Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations unit.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Carroll Co. Sheriff goes to rehab, remains in office

+ KSP investigating Carroll Co. sheriff who's now in rehab

+ Carroll County sheriff targeted in whistleblower lawsuit

Kinman entered a rehab program on Feb. 27 but retained his position as sheriff. He named Chief Deputy Rodney Hawkins to serve as interim sheriff and handle day to day operations.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.