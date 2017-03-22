Former LMPD Explorers say they haven't been contacted by investigators

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Claims the Louisville Metro Police Department tried to cover up a sexual scandal at the LMPD Youth Explorer Program are rocking the police department.

WAVE 3 News spoke to former explorers who were enrolled in the program during the time of the alleged sexual abuse. Several of them have been following this developing story and said they are shocked about allegations. Many of them were surprised that investigators haven't reached out to them, to find out what they know.



"I was highly involved in the Explorer program when I was attending," former explorer Justin Nelson said.



Nelson said he learned a lot from the LMPD Explorer Program back in 2010-2013. He worked alongside the officers who are now under the microscope.



LMPD officer Brandon Wood and former LMPD officer Kenneth Betts are accused in a civil lawsuit of raping and sexually abusing a teenager in the program.



Nelson said nothing raised any red flags for him.



"I felt like they were very professional," Nelson said.

WAVE 3 News reached out to more than a dozen explorers who were in the program when the alleged sexual abuse happened. Several of the phone numbers for the listed former explorers no longer work.



Five of the people WAVE 3 News did speak to said we were the first to contact them regarding the program.



One former explorer wished to remain anonymous.

When the former explorer was asked if they were expecting to receive a phone call they responded, “Ya know, it almost does it kind of does surprise me. To be honest with you, you would think something of that seriousness would cause a deep investigation."



Mayor Greg Fischer said it will be. He's called in the FBI and a special prosecutor.



"There's not anything or anybody that is excluded," the special prosecutor, former U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey, said.



One former explorer, Logan Kleinhaus, who is now a firefighter, said he was contacted by LMPD's Public Integrity Unit in October and he said he offered his help again recently.



He said he was asked several questions about his experience in the program.



"Basically if I heard anything or seen anything or if any of the explorers said anything to me," Kleinhaus said.

Former officer and WAVE 3 News safety and security expert D'shawn Johnson said this sort of investigation will take time.



"If you have police involved in a sexual misconduct and as they are stating a cover-up, then you want the investigation to be thorough you want them to cross T's and dot I's," Johnson said.



Johnson said he is concerned LMPD closed its internal investigation into Kenneth Betts in 2013, without getting to the root of those sexually inappropriate text messages Betts allegedly sent to another explorer.



The explorers WAVE 3 News spoke with said they just want the truth to come out.



