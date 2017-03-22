Body found in wooded area behind tire store

The body was discovered in a wooded area behind the Tire Discounters, located at 10513 Dixie Highway, Wednesday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area off of Dixie Highway.

The body was discovered in a wooded area behind the Tire Discounters, located at 10513 Dixie Highway, Wednesday afternoon, according to MetroSafe.

The identity of the body has not been released.

Her cause of death is under investigation.

