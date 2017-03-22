Family: Daughter killed in mass shooting settled arguments with words, never violence

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Smart, talented, giving and outgoing were just a few of the qualities being remembered as friends and family gathered on University of Louisville campus for a vigil to honor Savannah Walker, 20.

The UofL student was killed Sunday and five others injured during a mass shooting at the Tim Faulkner Gallery in Portland.



Friends who were with Savannah Walker Sunday at the concert told her family Savannah pushed others out of the way to try to protect them when someone started firing shots.

More of Savannah's family members arrived in Louisville from Arizona Wednesday. Savannah's adoptive father, Dean Walker, lost his wife Deborah to cancer just last month. They've always had a close bond with Savannah's birth mother Kim Brysselbout who arrived Wednesday with Savannah’s little brother Nick Brysselbout, 12.



"I just want to hear her voice, I want to hear her laugh." Kim Brysselbout said. "When I did my adoption 20 years ago, I was prepared and even though that was tough, I was prepared. I was not prepared for this."

RELATED STORIES

+ Art gallery shooting survivor: 'I didn't know where bullets were coming from'

+ Father of shooting victim: 'Hug your kids tonight'

+ 18-year-old shot in the jaw at concert shooting in Portland

+ Community reacts to Portland shooting that injured 5, killed 1

+ UofL student killed at Tim Faulkner Art Gallery identified

Despite so much grief, Savannah's family is standing together. Kim and Nick Brysselbout came to Louisville to attend services for Savannah and to support Dean and Savannah’s big brother Nate Walker.



"She didn't deserve this, and she would have done so much more," Nick said through tears.

The family is crushed after just losing Savannah's mother and now her. Nick wrote a letter to Savannah to cheer her up as she was grieving her mother, but never got to give it to her.

He said of what he wrote, "I was already saving for a plane ticket and I just wanted her to think about something other than her mom, so I wasn't really sure what to say. I'm going to give her the letter when I see her."

He plans to put the letter inside her casket.

Nate said his sister’s death still doesn't seem real, "It's like a nightmare you can't wake up from."



Nate was not surprised Savannah tried to protect others during the shooting, even if it meant harm to her. Kim wasn't either.

"She always put everyone first, just like her mom," she said, "Deborah did the same thing, always everyone first."

WATCH: Connie Leonard’s report

What makes her death so hard to take? On the debate team, Savannah settled everything with words never violence.

"She liked to stand for something and make her argument and make people see her point and that's what I want, I want people to see this is not how we have to act,” Kim said. "This didn't have to happen, I understand people being angry and I understand people having beef and I understand grudges and all of that, but as a society we cannot tolerate this."

The family is asking for people in the community to step up and work with the police to solve her murder and this crime that injured so many others. Members of the UofL football team said on Tuesday how much Savannah meant to them. Her father said through tears, that's because at Thanksgiving Savannah organized a dinner for all the football players who weren't able to be with their families. Visitation and funeral services for Savannah have been finalized. Both will take place Friday evening at St. Stephen Baptist Church, in Louisville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:15 p.m. followed by her funeral at 6:30 p.m.

A memorial vigil will also be held for Savannah this Saturday at Ballard High School where a group of her friends will gather to plant a tree in her honor.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.