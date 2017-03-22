Knights advance with victory over Colorado Mines in NCAA quarterfinals

SIOUX FALLS, SD (WAVE) - The Bellarmine Knights have moved one step closer to their second national championship.

The Knights defeated Colorado School of Mines 92-72 in an NCAA Division II national quarterfinal game at the Sanford Pentagon.

Adam Eberhard scored 26 points to lead Bellarmine. Jarek Coles and Ben Weyer each scored 11.

The Knights shot 59% (33-56) from the field and 43.5% from behind the three-point arc. BU also took advantage of their trips to the charity stripe, making 16-20 free throws.

Bellarmine will play Fairmont State, the tournament's top seed, in a national semifinal game Thursday at 7 p.m. EST (6 p.m. CDT).

