Family suing JCPS over 5-year-old's arm injury

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of a 5-year-old is suing Jefferson County Public Schools saying a teacher pulled his arm, dislocating a bone in his elbow.

The suit says the boy, a student at Unseld Early Childhood Learning Center, was being disciplined for getting out of his place in line.

It accuses the teacher, identified in the suit as Bernice Caldwell, of pulling on his arm while a bus monitor, Monica Taylor, was restraining him.

The suit also says JCPS didn't train the women to restrain young children properly.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.