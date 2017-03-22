Beshear announces "Voice of Justice" video contest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky attorney general's office is enlisting the help of students in their latest effort to stop campus sexual assaults.

On Wednesday at the University of Louisville, Andy Beshear announced that his office is sponsoring a video contest to raise awareness of campus assaults.

He said one of the goals is to encourage people to intervene if they suspect someone is in danger.

"You might be the only person standing between them being the victim of a horrific crime and them having the type of safety that all our college students deserve," Beshear Said.

The contest will have two $500 prizes. One prize will be awarded by a panel of experts. The other will go to the video that gets the most views.

Submissions are due by April 1. For more information, visit the attorney general's website.

