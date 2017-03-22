Road work causes delays on Brush Run Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some Louisville drivers experienced major headaches on Wednesday and more could be on the way.

Brush Run Road was closed near Echo Trail and Dawson Hill Road as crews work to replace two drain pipes.

Because the road is narrow, they had to shut it down completely for a while and no traffic could get through.

More work is scheduled to start March 27 and could take up to two weeks.

