Several hurt in church van crash in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Several people were hurt when a church van flipped over during a road trip on Tuesday.

The News-Enterprise reports the van was taking children and adults from Breckinridge County to Frankfort.

The van ran off the side of Kentucky State Route 68 in Hardin County then flipped as the driver tried to get back on the road.

Two people were flown to nearby hospitals and four ambulances were called to the scene.

There is no word on the current condition of the people who were injured.

