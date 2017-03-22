Pass the Cash: Student recovering from crash that caused coma

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a nomination form from Allison Wiseman on wave3.com that told us all about her childhood friend Megan.

They were always playing softball. Megan was on a full athletic softball scholarship Wabash Valley College until, “About three months ago she was involved in a car crash involving a drunk driver and she was put in a coma about 17 days,” Allison said.



Now out of a coma, Megan has a long road of rehab, pain and hospital bills ahead but friends like Allison want to make sure she and her family don't have to do it alone.



We started with $300 from WAVE 3 News, plus another $250 from our viewers George and Janice Lawson.

We were now ready to Pass the Cash. Megan and her family live in Booneville, near Evansville, but since Dec. 17, 2016 WAVE Country has become home. Her grandparents in Corydon have surrounded the family with as much love and support as they can - and then there are friends like Allison.

“I have a surprise for you,” Allison said.



Megan was surely surprised by the cameras and a little shocked as Allison started passing the cash.

“Oh my gosh. Thank you so much,” she said.

Megan's mother has not left her side – and it’s a good thing.



“Mom!! I'm gonna lose it. You got to hold it,” Megan said of the cash.

Four months of hospital care and rehab for the 19-year-old with weeks and weeks still to go and just as many bills or more to follow.



“The person that hit her is uninsured which all falls back on us but we are very blessed with tons of support and help,” Megan’s mother said. “We are very appreciative of everything and everyone.”



Megan and her family know all about miracles and the power of love.



“I have amazing people in my life definitely and I'm super thankful for them,” Megan said.



“We've had support from people who we don't even know it's been absolutely amazing,” Megan’s mother said. “It has definitely opened our eyes and we will definitely pay it forward.”

